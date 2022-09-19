MTN Ghana investing US$1billion in digital infrastructure

MTN Ghana, leading Mobile Telecommunications Network Ghana (MTN Ghana) is repositioning strategically to lead the digitalization drive and provide solutions to the progress of the African Continent by 2025.

To this end, the Company is investing US$1billion in building digital infrastructure as part of rebranding processes to significantly improve customer services and experiences to drive the digital evolution and business industry to achieve financial inclusion and community empowerment.

“We believe that delivering progress in Africa and empowering our communities through digitization is a key catalyst for such growth because everybody deserves a better modern connected life”.

Mr Shaibu Haruna, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN, revealed this to journalists and stakeholders at its annual Editor’s Forum in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

Mr Haruna noted that the company was guided by its principles of leadership, integrity, innovation, relationship and can-do spirit to ensure that the interests of its customers were significantly served to propel the growth of Africa.

He said, management of MTN Ghana intended to build and strengthen four strategic pillars including building five largest and most valuable platforms, driving industry connectivity solutions, creating shared value and evolving operations to meet the demands of digitization.

“We are going to do this through some vital enablers such as leading customer experience, investing in our people to ensure that we have the right skill to deliver on our ambition, value-based capital allocation, being responsible to our environment and building strong governance for our operations,” he added.

He said more attention would be paid towards the growth of the financial sector in which key platforms would be in multiple partnerships with stakeholders to ensure people were able to pay, send, lend, save and enjoy other mobile money banking services.

He mentioned Mobile Money, Ayoba, enterprise solutions, Application Programming Interface market place, and Fintech solutions as the platforms being built to provide solid experience to customers.

Mr Haruna noted that the company would continue to contribute significantly towards the growth of the country through its tax obligation, corporate social responsibility and employment creation.

He said apart from providing over 500,000 direct jobs to Ghanaians through its various operations and the social investments made to improve the livelihood of vulnerable communities, the company contributes about 4.4 per cent of the total national tax revenue collection.

It paid about GH₵2.4billion in tax in 2021, he added.

“On National Fiscal Stabilisation levy, we account for 18 per cent, representing GH₵119million, on Communication Service Tax, we account for about 56 per cent,” he said.

Mr Simon Amoh, the Senior Manager in charge of General Trade, indicated that MTN Ghana was harmonising the short codes of its services to ensure usage was friendly and convenient and urged the public to re-register their SIM cards to keep enjoying their services.