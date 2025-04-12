MTN Ghana Invests US$1 Billion in Digital Infrastructure Expansion

MTN Ghana has announced cumulative infrastructure investments exceeding $1 billion over the past five years, with annual spending now surpassing $200 million.

The telecom giant’s CEO, Stephen Blewett, disclosed the figures during an event marking his first anniversary at the helm, underscoring the company’s focus on bolstering connectivity and supporting Ghana’s digital transformation.

“This sustained investment isn’t just about numbers—it’s about enhancing network quality, expanding coverage, and fostering innovation,” Blewett stated. He attributed MTN’s market leadership to these efforts, noting the company now serves 28.4 million mobile subscribers, 16.4 million active data users, and 16.5 million mobile money customers.

A key initiative is the Ghana ICT Hub, launched in 2023 and slated for completion by early 2026. The project aims to catalyze innovation in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education. “This hub must become an engine for talent and entrepreneurship, not just another building,” Blewett emphasized, reiterating MTN’s commitment to nurturing local tech ecosystems through skills training and startup support.

Blewett, who previously led MTN operations in Benin and Cameroon, also pledged ongoing improvements to service quality. “Customers will see tangible upgrades as we continue investing,” he said, addressing concerns over network reliability amid rising user demands.

The investments align with Ghana’s broader push to digitize its economy, though challenges persist. While MTN’s spending dwarfs that of competitors, critics highlight gaps in rural connectivity and affordability. Similar infrastructure drives by rivals like Vodafone and AirtelTigo have yet to match MTN’s scale, reflecting the sector’s competitive disparities.

Ghana’s telecom landscape remains pivotal to regional ambitions, with digital services contributing nearly 4% to GDP. As MTN cements its dominance, analysts urge balanced growth strategies to ensure smaller players and consumers alike benefit from the sector’s expansion. For now, the company’s billion-dollar bet underscores its stake in shaping West Africa’s digital future.