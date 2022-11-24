MTN Ghana invites applications for Ayoba MoMo Accelerator Challenge

MTN Ghana is inviting applications from start-up businesses and tech hubs across the country for the MTN Ayoba MoMo Accelerator Challenge, a competition that seeks to push local businesses to leverage on Ayoba as a platform for growth.

Start-ups that enter the challenge would receive two weeks intensive online training during which they would be equipped with technical support to develop their own micro-apps.

Participants would be rewarded for the most liked micro app, best MoMo solution, top ayoba influencer, expert’s choice and top tech hub with winners receiving exciting cash prizes and other souvenirs.

Ms Estelle Wellington of Digital Solutions, MTN Ghana, who announced this, said the company’s 2025 strategy was anchored on building one of the largest and valuable platforms in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Briefing the media in Kumasi as part of the MTN Ayoba MoMo Accelerator 2022 Roadshow, she said engagement with tech hubs as part of the competition would focus on the platform strategy of MTN and building a standing relationship with the tech hubs beyond the accelerator challenge.

The first part of the event, she said, were the roadshows, which sought to engage tech hubs and start-ups to bring forward their digital solutions and leverage on the ayoba platform to grow their businesses.

“One of the platforms that we are striving at MTN to be able to push our mission to make our customers lives a whole lot better is the app we called ayoba,” she emphasised.

She said the winners in four of the categories would take home GHC 20,000.00 each and MTN souvenirs except the top tech hub, which would be entitled to GHC50,000.00 and other goodies.

They would also have the opportunity to put their apps on the ayoba platform currently with a reach of 2.1 million customers in Ghana and more than 10 million in Africa.

“We are giving all these participants and tech hubs a platform to be able to push and grow their businesses because MTN and ayoba have a large customer base that will inure to their benefit,” she noted.