MTN Ghana is fastest network, best in coverage

MTN has been adjudged the Fastest Mobile Network and the Best in Mobile Coverage in Ghana.

Ghana’s telecom giant was presented with the two prestigious awards at the Speedtest Awards organized by Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing application, and technology at the just-ended Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain.

Presenting the awards, the Regional Sale Director in charge of the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, Tristan Muhader, praised MTN Ghana for its exceptional network performance as experienced by their customers.

“It was an honor to host Selorm Adadevoh at #MWC2022 and celebrate the exceptional network performance by MTN Ghana, as experienced by their customers,” he said on his social media, Linkedin platform.

MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh also expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana’s Chief Technical Officer, Thomas Motlepa, and the entire Technical team for the hard work on his personal social media platform, LinkedIn.

“Thank you Thomas Motlepa (CTO, MTN Ghana) and my entire Technical team at MTN Ghana (Bernard Acquah, Magnus Cofie, Victor Dodoo, et al) for the hard work that went into this,” he said.

Speedtest awards recognize the world’s top networks and it’s an elite designation of the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world. The Awards are offered to winning operators for the six-month and full-year period.