MTN Ghana, Journalists walk for health

Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana on Saturday organised a health walk for Ghanaian journalists from the Ayi Mensah toll booth to the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

The walk formed part of activities to fraternise and socialise with journalists and promote healthy lifestyle among them.

The walk was graced by members from the Network of Communications Reporters, Journalists for Business Advocacy, Institute of Economic and Financial Journalists and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

An aerobics session was held at the Aburi Botanical Gardens as well as some sporting activities among the various groups.

SWAG proved they could both write and do sports by carrying the day’s activities.

Mr. Michael Amankwah, Founder of The Mental Catalyst, urged participants to commit to living their lives in full by keeping what he described as the four wheels of life.

He explained that the four wheels of life were health, spirituality, mental capacity, and emotions, adding “in the same way a vehicle cannot move when one wheel is down, the human being cannot function optimally without all four wheels”.

He therefore urged the participants to take care of their four wheels to ensure a good life.

Mrs. Georgina Asare-Fiagbenu, Head of Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, commended the journalists for coming to make the day eventful.

She said MTN would continue to empower and resource the media to promote a cordial relationship between the two.