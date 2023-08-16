MTN Ghana launches 2023 MTN MoMo Season 

MTN Ghana, has launched the 2023 MoMo Season in Accra on the theme “Addressing the barriers to digital payments adoption in Ghana”.

The season, which is celebrated in the months of August and September, is to create awareness on the various opportunities MoMo offers in the digital economy and celebrate valued partners and customers.

It is also to celebrate and highlight the importance of the MTN mobile money service to the Ghanaian economy, bring the service to the doorsteps of a lot more Ghanaians, celebrate and recognize its valued partners and the over 11 million subscribers who use MTN MoMo.

Mr. Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited, at the launch explained that MTN MoMo had impacted the lives of millions of people in Ghana and beyond, offered mobile financial services to the banked and unbanked, and created job opportunities for millions of Ghanaians since its inception in 2009.

He said “currently, MoMo customers have access to a wide array of services including payments, investments, insurance, remittances, pensions among others, adding that it had also redefined way of doing business, how payments and transactions are made, and provided many people with livelihoods.”

He said the 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana, mobile money transactions in 2022 hit a record GH¢1.07 trillion despite the implementation of the e-levy as compared to about GH¢ 902.5 billion in 2021.

As part of the 2023 MoMo Season celebrations, Mr. Haruna said “we will be undertaking series of activities and campaigns across the country with launch activities in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Nkawkaw and Tamale.

“There will also be consumer and staff promos, market storms, stakeholder fora, digital campaigns, Catch Them Young Series, MoMo fraud education among others.”

He, therefore encouraged MTN staff and the public to take part in the celebrations.

Mrs. Cynthia Fosu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Izone, said Mobile Money Limited would continue to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers, “by addressing the barriers to digital payments adoption through the development of innovative, robust solutions and initiatives, while leveraging digitization to revitalize the Ghanaian economy.”