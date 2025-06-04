MTN Ghana Launches 2025 Edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care

MTN Ghana has launched the 2025 edition of its flagship employee volunteerism initiative, 21 Days of Y’ello Care, with a strong call to bridge the digital divide across Ghana.

Now in its 18th year, the campaign runs from June 1 to 21 and focuses on empowering communities through employee-led interventions in education, health, technology, and sustainability.

18 Years of Impact

Since its inception, Y’ello Care has mobilized thousands of MTN employees to engage in meaningful community service across the country. Over the past six years alone, 14,376 volunteers have delivered 56,306 hours of service, impacting 107,034 lives nationwide.

CEO’s Call to Action

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of digital inclusion, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

“Y’ello Care should not be seen simply as a corporate social campaign—it’s a powerful expression of who we are as a company. We are not just in the business of connecting people; we are in the business of transforming lives,” he said.

While acknowledging Ghana’s progress in digital technology, Mr. Blewett noted that many citizens still lack access to digital opportunities.

“Some young people are building start-ups and learning online, while others still walk miles to access a computer. That’s why this year’s theme—‘Connecting at the Roots: Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools’—is so important.”

Drawing inspiration from MTN’s Heroes of Change initiative, he praised individuals who drive social impact with limited resources.

“Some people with nothing do something, while others with everything do nothing. That’s a lesson for us all. We must take center stage and do something greater than ourselves.”

He reiterated that the goal is not just to provide digital training, but to foster long-term empowerment.

“We’re giving people a chance to imagine a different future—and the tools to build it. These aren’t one-off gestures. They’re part of our national journey toward a truly digital Ghana.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Madam Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to an inclusive digital future.

“This initiative is more than just a calendar event—it reflects who we are as a company. Y’ello Care is about sustainability, impact, and our contribution to society,” she said.

She mentioned that the campaign supports MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy and ESG principles, emphasizing two main areas: fostering human connections to strengthen MTN’s role in communities, and enhancing digital connectivity by providing practical digital skills to underserved groups.

As part of this year’s drive, MTN will deploy a Digital Skills Van to remote communities, serving as a mobile training center for digital literacy, mobile solutions, and e-commerce education.

“We want the youth and local residents to experience what digital empowerment really means. Seeing is believing—we must demystify digital tools for those left behind,” Madam Wiafe added.

She also challenged staff to exceed last year’s 88.5% participation rate, aiming for over 90% engagement in 2025.

“Y’ello Care always comes at the right time—it re-energizes us while making a real difference in people’s lives.”

She expressed appreciation to all partners, especially those offering financial and logistical support, adding: “Together, we’ll make Y’ello Care 2025 our most impactful edition yet.”

Government Applauds MTN for Sustainability Leadership

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Hon. Baba Issifu Seidu, commended MTN for its commitment to sustainable development and climate-smart innovations.

“MTN is not just connecting people through mobile phones. It is transforming communities and changing lives. From Heroes of Change to digital education, MTN is showing what sustainability leadership looks like.”

He also expressed a personal connection to MTN, noting his long-standing relationship with the company since 2003. “When I was asked to speak here, it felt like coming home—coming to a family I have always known.”

The Minister stressed the alignment between MTN’s corporate actions and the government’s climate and sustainability goals.

Precision Agriculture and the Role of Data

Addressing challenges in agriculture, the Minister pointed to the lack of data-driven farming practices in Ghana.

“There’s no Ghanaian farmer today who can tell you exactly how much water a tomato or pepper crop needs to grow. That gap is at the heart of sustainability.”

He commended MTN for leveraging digital tools to manage critical resources efficiently and called on stakeholders in agriculture to adopt similar innovations.

A Call to Share Knowledge

The Minister encouraged MTN to extend its ESG leadership: “Lead the way in sustainability. Organize workshops. Invite competitors. Visit schools. Share best practices and make ESG knowledge accessible and relatable.”

He also urged individuals and corporate leaders to invest in ESG-driven initiatives, noting:

“If you volunteer for a cause, you’re making a bold statement about the kind of community and country you want to see. This is not just about money or time—it’s about commitment to a better Ghana, a better Africa.”

Staff-Led Projects to Drive Community Impact

Mr. Nash Odoi of MTN’s Corporate Services Division outlined a series of grassroots projects that staff will implement during the 2025 Y’ello Care campaign.

These projects include sewing school uniforms for children in need, installing computers in schools and community centers, and assisting in the construction of shelters for vulnerable women.

Staff will also educate community members on MTN’s digital products and services, offer farming and technology education in rural areas, and support land preparation, weeding, and beautification activities.

Additionally, the initiative will involve installing smart agricultural technology in the Northern Region and registering residents on platforms like the mPharma health app while providing hands-on digital literacy training.

“These efforts reflect MTN’s holistic approach to corporate social responsibility—not just addressing immediate needs but equipping communities with tools and knowledge for long-term growth,” Mr. Odoi said.

As 21 Days of Y’ello Care marks its 18th year, MTN Ghana continues to set the benchmark for corporate volunteerism—demonstrating that when purpose meets action, real transformation follows.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh