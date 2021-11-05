MTN Ghana launches 25th anniversary Bright Media Awards

As part of its ongoing 25th anniversary celebration, MTN Ghana has launched a special awards scheme for journalists across the country.

The scheme, dubbed “Bright Media Awards” is open to all journalists in the country and cuts across radio, TV, online and print media.

At a virtual launch event, Chairman of the occasion, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, announced that all entries are supposed to speak to the topic – MTN Ghana: 25 years of brightening lives, but the entries can have unique headlines, so long as they address the topic.

The scheme is designed to reward the overall winner with GHS25,000 worth of prizes, comprising of cash, digital devices, a plaque and a citation, while winners for each category – radio, TV, print and online, will also walk away with GHS10,000 worth of similar prizes.

Explaining the rules of the competition, Nana Gyan-Apenteng said the works to be submitted must be original and should not have been previously published or broadcasted anywhere, adding however that journalists are free to re-tweak old works and present, provided they are confident it speaks to the topic.

For print and online, feature articles should not exceed a thousand words, while for radio and TV entries, it should be either an audio or video documentary or magazine program of not more than 5 minutes.

He said there will also be a special award for photo presentation of the topic, with proper caption and context, adding that for each category, only two entries per person is allowed.

“The use of digital approaches will be an advantage” he said. “This means how much of MTN’s digital journey and contribution to national development and individual lives you can capture in your work.”

All entries are to be submitted digitally via [email protected] and the deadline for submission of entries is 5pm on November 25, 2021, beyond which no more entries will be admitted.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng said participants can also call or WhatsApp 0244303925 for further enquiries.

He thanked MTN for the spirited commitment to the development of journalism and media industry in Ghana and urged all journalists in Ghana to take advantage of this onetime opportunity.