MTN Ghana Launches Annual ‘Save a Life’ Blood Donation Drive

MTN Ghana Foundation is calling on citizens nationwide to participate in its annual “Save a Life” blood donation exercise, scheduled for Friday, February 14, 2025.

The campaign, which will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM across all 16 regions, aims to collect 6,110 units of blood to bolster the National Blood Service and the blood banks of major regional hospitals.

Nana Kofi Asare, Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to supporting the country’s healthcare delivery system. “We initiated this blood donation exercise because we are dedicated to saving lives,” Asare explained. He encouraged everyone who shares this vision to use Valentine’s Day as a chance to demonstrate love by donating a unit of blood, urging potential donors to check the company’s website and social media channels for details on donation centers.

The “Save a Life” Campaign has been a staple of MTN Ghana’s Corporate Social Investments since it began in 2011, following appeals from the National Blood Service amid critically low blood supplies. Over the years, the initiative has successfully raised more than 29,000 units of blood, underscoring its vital role in the nation’s healthcare system.

Established in November 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation focuses on health, education, and economic empowerment. With 178 major projects completed to date, the Foundation’s work is a testament to the potential of corporate engagement in addressing social challenges. As healthcare demands continue to grow, efforts like the “Save a Life” drive not only help replenish vital resources but also unite communities in a shared mission to protect lives.

This year’s campaign, set against the backdrop of Valentine’s Day, serves as a poignant reminder that love can take many forms—sometimes, it is the gift of life itself.