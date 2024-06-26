MTN Ghana Launches Nationwide Network Upgrade for Better Service and Sustainability

MTN Ghana has launched a comprehensive network upgrade initiative to enhance customer experience and reduce carbon footprints nationwide.

This upgrade is necessary to keep up with the increasing demand for data and to provide better service to our customers. Scheduled for completion by August 2024, the project involves replacing current mobile network infrastructure with more efficient and eco-friendly equipment.

The new equipment will not only provide faster and more reliable service but also reduce our carbon footprint, contributing to a greener environment.

Thomas Motlepa, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, underscored the significance of deploying cutting-edge technology to support the company’s transformation into a platform-based enterprise. He highlighted that the upgrade will deliver more dependable and resilient customer service.

“The initiative includes the deployment of modern, lightweight, and energy-efficient equipment, resulting in a greener footprint for our network towers,” said Mr. Motlepa, reaffirming MTN’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

While assuring minimal disruption to network performance, Mr. Motlepa acknowledged the possibility of intermittent service interruptions during the upgrade phase. He appealed to customers for patience and understanding throughout this critical process.

Customers experiencing service disruptions are encouraged to contact MTN’s customer service at 100 or through their social media channels.

MTN remains committed to its pledge of investing $1 billion in network infrastructure by 2025, a testament to our confidence in the future of Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

The company continues to expand coverage, enhance data services, and champion sustainable practices.

MTN Ghana, a key player in the Ghanaian mobile telecommunications market, offers diverse services including Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly, and Mobile Financial Services. As part of the MTN Group, a leader in emerging markets, MTN Ghana is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and is guided by its Ambition 2025 strategy.

This strategy is aimed at leading digital solutions for Africa’s advancement, and the network upgrade is a key part of this strategy, allowing us to provide better service and contribute to a greener environment.