MTN Ghana Launches “SME Accelerate” to Empower SMEs with Digital Innovation

MTN Ghana has officially launched SME Accelerate, a year-long campaign aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through digital innovation, market access, and capacity building, alongside ‘Adwumapa’, a dedicated support bundle for women-led businesses.

This year-long initiative aims to enhance MTN’s ongoing efforts to equip small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the essential tools, knowledge, and platforms needed for growth in the digital economy.

Stephen Blewett, MTN Ghana CEO, Emphasizes the Role of SMEs in National Growth

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Forecourt, Mr. Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, highlighted the significance of SMEs in Ghana’s economy, noting that 85% of businesses in the country fall under the SME category.

He described SME Accelerate as a year-long campaign focused on empowering SMEs to do business “smarter, faster, and better” by leveraging technology, capacity-building initiatives, and tailored support.

He also introduced Adwumapa—meaning “good work” in Akan—a digital bundle specifically designed to support women-led SMEs. “Women-led businesses make up 44% of Ghana’s MSMEs, yet they remain underserved,” Mr. Blewett explained.

He noted that Adwumapa will offer exclusive access to digital tools, pop-up shops, SME fairs, and market opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Angela Mensah-Poku, MTN Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Unveils Year-Long SME Support Strategy

MTN’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, said the campaign marks a significant upgrade of MTN’s long-running SME engagements—from one-day fairs to a nationwide, year-long rollout.

The initiative includes ‘Adwumapa’, a tailored bundle for women-led businesses, and an SME awards scheme to recognize outstanding entrepreneurs.

MTN has also partnered with institutions in finance, healthcare, and business development to deliver comprehensive support to SMEs across the country.

Mohammed Abubakari-Sidick, MTN Senior Manager for SME, Discusses SME Empowerment and Digital Tools

According to Mohammed Abubakari-Sidick, Senior Manager for SME at MTN, the initiative will address key challenges such as digital adoption, access to finance, and capacity building. “We’ve bundled everything into one solution to empower SMEs to grow and compete,” he said.

The program includes tailored digital tools like Yellow Bizz, targeted offers such as Adwumapa for women-led businesses, and field activations across all regions. MTN teams are positioned nationwide to support SMEs throughout the year.

“This is more than a campaign—it’s a movement to unlock SME potential and drive economic growth,” Abubakari-Sidick added.

Margaret Ansei, GEA CEO, Commends MTN’s Strategic Approach to Empowering SMEs

The CEO of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Margaret Ansei, described MTN’s SME Accelerate programme as a timely and strategic intervention that aligns with Ghana’s vision of a resilient and digitally empowered SME sector.

She noted that the programme supports the national agenda for a 24-hour economy by equipping small businesses with the tools, skills, and digital infrastructure needed to compete globally.

“SMEs account for over 80% of Ghana’s employment. To unlock their full potential, we must go beyond finance and offer digital skills, strategic partnerships, and access to markets,” she said.

Margaret Ansei, commended MTN for leveraging its technology and platforms to drive transformation in the SME space, calling it “more than a telecom giant—an enabler of economic growth.”

H.E. Nico van Staalduinen, Bulgarian Ambassador, Applauds MTN’s SME Accelerate and International Collaboration

H.E. Nico van Staalduinen, Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, also expressed his support for MTN’s SME Accelerate program at its launch event.

As chairman of the SMEGA jury, he welcomed the strong competition expected this year, with numerous high-quality SMEs competing for MTN’s prestigious award.

He emphasized the vital role of SMEs in Ghana’s economic development and highlighted the international opportunities for winners, including collaboration with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce.

He encouraged SMEs to leverage the 24-hour economy, a key factor in the award evaluation. Ambassador van Staalduinen also emphasized that new markets are often opened by SMEs rather than multinational companies.

He praised MTN for demonstrating the impact of hard work and innovation, highlighting that the company began as an SME itself.

The launch of MTN Accelerate 2025 reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ghanaian SMEs and their global growth. The event attracted diplomats, business leaders, and key stakeholders, all focused on enhancing Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape.

