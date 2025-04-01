MTN Ghana Launches Women’s Empowerment Network

MTN Ghana has introduced the Y’ello Ladies Network, an internal initiative designed to advance gender equality and professional growth for female employees across all roles and levels.

The network, launched during an event in Accra, focuses on empowerment, inspiration, guidance, and coaching to foster leadership and inclusivity within the telecom giant.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett underscored the strategic importance of gender diversity, citing studies showing companies with at least 30% female representation better navigate business challenges. “Growing our women benefits both individuals and the organization,” he said, urging members to extend their impact beyond corporate walls to broader community engagement.

Chief Financial Officer Antoinette Kwofie outlined the network’s objectives: creating an inclusive environment for career advancement, increasing female visibility in leadership, and promoting knowledge exchange. “This platform will empower women to break barriers and drive diversity,” she stated.

Presidential Advisor Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the event’s special guest, emphasized the critical role of networking in career success. Drawing from her experience, she advised attendees to build ecosystems that create opportunities for others. “True success lies in lifting as you climb,” she remarked.

Board members NanaAma Botchway and Rosie Ebe-Arthur encouraged confidence and resilience among participants, while Executive Women Network representative Janet Sunkwa-Mills stressed intentionality in sustaining professional networks. “Thriving networks require active contribution and mutual support,” she noted.

Leadership coach Dzigbordi Dosoo highlighted self-development as foundational to effective mentorship, urging women to leverage coaching for personal and professional challenges. Busara Africa CEO Taaka Awori called for internal inspiration, advocating self-love over external validation.

The launch also featured insights on unity and innovation from Self Search Ghana’s Sika Twum and a focus on proactive growth from Absa Bank’s Audrey Abakah. “Empowerment demands seizing opportunities, not just organizational support,” Abakah asserted.

Attended by MTN executives, diversity committee members, and women’s group leaders, the event signals MTN Ghana’s commitment to aligning with global sustainability goals, including the UN’s gender equality targets. As the network takes shape, its success will hinge on translating advocacy into measurable strides in leadership parity and workplace inclusivity.