MTN Ghana Launches Y’ello Ladies Network to Empower Women

MTN Ghana has strengthened its commitment to gender equality with the launch of the Y’ello Ladies Network, an initiative aimed at empowering women through leadership opportunities, mentorship, and career growth.

MTN Ghana CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Equality

Speaking at the launch event, MTN Ghana CEO, Mr. Stephen Blewett, emphasized the critical role women play in the company’s success and highlighted the need for greater inclusion. He described the initiative as a strategic move to ensure that women receive the recognition, support, and opportunities they deserve in the workplace.

Mr. Blewett reiterated MTN Ghana’s commitment to achieving workplace gender equality by 2030 as part of the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy. However, he stressed that waiting until 2030 is not an option, expressing his desire to accelerate progress and achieve this goal even earlier.

He noted that organizations with greater gender representation perform better and remain more competitive in an evolving business environment.

Y’ello Ladies Network: A Platform for Growth and Support

The Y’ello Ladies Network will be fully managed by women and will serve as a platform to address challenges, foster career growth, and create a strong support system for women in the organization. This initiative is expected to play a key role in driving meaningful change within MTN Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Blewett also highlighted several other initiatives aligned with MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to empowering women.

He mentioned the Women in Technology and Rising Leaders Programs, which aim to propel women into leadership positions and dismantle barriers hindering their career progression.

He also touched on the CEO for a Day Program, which will give a female employee the opportunity to step into the role of CEO for a day, allowing her to gain firsthand experience of leadership at the highest level.

Additionally, he highlighted MTN Ghana’s SME Support Programs, which are designed to equip female entrepreneurs with tools, training, and financial resources to help them grow their businesses.

The company is also championing programs such as Girls in ICT and ICT Hackathons, which aim to equip young women with digital skills and encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

MTN Ghana’s Commitment to Women’s Well-Being

Beyond workplace initiatives, MTN Ghana is investing in healthcare programs such as the Mother and Child Project, which focuses on improving the well-being of women and children across Ghana.

Mr. Blewett emphasized that gender equity is not just a women’s issue but a societal and economic necessity. He urged both men and women within the organization to support the Y’ello Ladies Network, stating that inclusivity leads to better performance and stronger business outcomes.

He assured that the Y’ello Ladies Network would not operate in isolation but would complement existing programs within MTN Ghana to create a comprehensive, results-driven approach to gender equality.

He expressed optimism about the initiative’s impact and reaffirmed his commitment to driving change at a rapid pace.

The launch event was met with enthusiasm, reflecting MTN Ghana’s dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace while contributing to broader societal progress.

Antoinette Kwofie Emphasizes Sustainability and ESG in Women’s Empowerment

Chief Finance Officer of Scancom Plc, Antoinette Kwofie, highlighted the importance of embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into MTN Ghana’s operations.

She described the day as an exciting milestone for the company, reaffirming MTN’s commitment to sustainability and equity.

She Kwofie stated that while MTN Ghana has already implemented various training programs for women within the organization, spearheaded by HR, the company recognized the need to move beyond traditional corporate support and focus on what women can do for themselves.

Emphasizing that peer-to-peer coaching, empowerment, and guidance are powerful tools that allow women to grow, build confidence, and support one another.

She explained that instead of seeking assistance solely from the organization, women can now turn to peers who have faced similar challenges and can provide meaningful support.

She noted that the Y’ello Ladies Network builds on existing programs aimed at empowering women and encouraged female employees to embrace, nurture, and grow the network into a powerful platform for career advancement, leadership, and business development.

Beyond workplace initiatives, Ms. Kwofie highlighted that MTN Ghana also runs programs supporting women in broader communities.

She highlighted the Ajumapa Package, which is specifically designed to support women entrepreneurs, and emphasized that through the MTN Foundation, the company provides financial support, training, and other essential resources to help women grow their businesses.

She also cited the Bright Scholarship Program, which prioritizes women, youth, and differently-abled individuals, ensuring that a significant portion of the company’s corporate social investment initiatives focus on women.

Ms. Kwofie reiterated MTN Ghana’s commitment to supporting women in STEM careers, ensuring they are included in the future of digital innovation.

She stressed that MTN Ghana remains dedicated to digital inclusion, ensuring women actively participate in education, health, and economic empowerment initiatives.

She affirmed that MTN’s commitment to gender equity will continue to shape its programs, both within the company and across the communities it serves.

Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe Highlights MTN’s ESG Commitment

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, stated that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is central to MTN’s strategy, with equity at its core.

She emphasized that MTN is embedding sustainability and ESG into its operations to ensure real impact.

She noted that while MTN has empowered women through various HR-led training programs, the company is shifting from simply supporting women to enabling them to uplift each other.

She stressed that peer-to-peer coaching, mentorship, and empowerment will give women the confidence, guidance, and support they need to grow.

She also highlighted MTN’s broader community initiatives, including the Enterprise Program and the new Ajumapa package for women entrepreneurs and SMEs.

She reiterated that MTN is ensuring women are included in the future of digital transformation through education, health, and economic empowerment initiatives.

She expressed optimism about the impact of these initiatives and reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to fostering gender equity and digital inclusion.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Calls for Women’s Leadership and Mentorship

Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, also urged women to seize opportunities, support each other, and embrace leadership at the Y’ello Ladies Network launch.

She emphasized that today’s women have unprecedented opportunities and must step forward with confidence.

“Education and success are not enough; true impact comes from creating opportunities for others. Build environments where women thrive through mentorship and collaboration, not competition,” she stated.

Commending MTN Ghana for fostering female leadership, she stressed that feminism today means turning challenges into stepping stones. She encouraged women to leverage strong networks, highlighting how family, friends, colleagues, and mentors have shaped her success.