MTN Ghana Lights Up Accra with Sallahfest, Deepening Community Ties

Over the weekend, Accra New Town and Kasoa swept through as thousands gathered to honour this year’s Sallahfest. The celebration, marking the end of Ramadan, transformed the streets into vibrant stages of unity and heartfelt expression

With drumming, traditional dance performances, and spoken word poetry echoing through the streets, the event became a powerful display of unity, identity, and celebration for Muslim communities and beyond.

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana led the festivities, partnering with the National Council of Zongo Queen Mothers (Magajiyoyi) with endorsement from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Together, they hosted two major events—the National Sallahfest Cultural Night in Accra New Town and a grand durbar in Kasoa—drawing large crowds and enthusiastic participation from all age groups.

Both events featured live musical performances and traditional displays that highlighted Ghana’s rich cultural diversity. A similar celebration held in Kumasi also recorded significant turnout, showing how Sallahfest has grown into a national cultural attraction.

As part of its social investment efforts, MTN Ghana also provided free health screenings during the event. Attendees were offered basic medical check-ups and consultations. Additionally, the company set up mobile service points to assist with SIM card replacements, Mobile Money registrations, and educate customers on fraud prevention.

MTN’s involvement in Sallahfest forms part of its long-standing commitment to supporting the Muslim community. For the past 17 years, the company has sponsored Eid-ul-Fitr-related activities across Nima, Accra New Town, Kumasi, Kasoa, and Tamale. It also works closely with the National Hajj Board to support Ghanaian pilgrims on their journey to Mecca.

This year’s Sallahfest was more than a festival—it was a vibrant affirmation of faith, culture, and community. For those who gathered, it offered not only a space to celebrate but a reminder of the strength found in unity and shared traditions.

Wuru Abdul Razak Sulaiman Kuuku II, Chief of the Kotokoli Community in Accra New Town, praised the collaborative effort behind the event and commended MTN Ghana for its continued support. “Events like this go beyond celebration. They bring people together in peace and harmony, which is essential for the development of our nation,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of Ramadan, describing it as a month when Muslims around the world are expected to be generous toward others.

“The month of Ramadan is a remarkable period throughout the history of Islam—a time when rewards and alms are multiplied,” he said. “Generosity and giving are attributes that Allah loves in Muslims, just as the generosity of Allah and the Prophet increases during Ramadan. We should be most active in using our wealth to help those who are less fortunate in our society.

”

