MTN Ghana  marks International Women’s Day With A Coaching And Mentorship Session

Female employees of MTN Ghana in celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day had a session with Professional Leadership Development Consultants Mrs. Doreen Baffoe and Madam Jennifer Agyeman dubbed Lunch and Learn at the MTN House in Accra.

In line with the theme for this year’s celebration, DigitALL Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality by Embracing Equity and Support Systems to Succeed”, the guest speakers shared insights on the art of storytelling and communication.

They also shared the essence of leveraging mentors and coaches in the workplace to enhance one’s careers.

The Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Amma Benneh-Amponsah said that several initiatives have been implemented by MTN Ghana to create equity, diversity, and inclusion. She said, “We have support from MTN Group to launch programs that opens us up from a talent support perspective to reach other women across MTN Group.

We have launched a program called “Women@Work”, which is system- based and allows staff to identify females across MTN Group and select them as mentors, sponsors and coaches. The ‘Women@Work’ program complements MTN’s existing in-house STIR Mentoring Program.

Some selected employees were given the platform to share their experiences under the STIR Mentoring program and how it has helped their career and personal development. They encouraged all staff to take advantage of the programs.

MTN employees in Ghana closed the day with a ‘Sip and Groove’ networking party across all their footprints in Ghana.

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leading emerging market leader with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.