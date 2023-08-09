MTN Ghana Mentors 100 Girls-In-ICT On Open Day

MTN Ghana’s Women In Technology (WIT) in collaboration Ministry of Communication and Digitization has held an Open Day of the National Girls-in-ICT Day Celebration as part efforts of to help expose young girls to opportunities in the ICT sector.

The event was also aimed at equipping young girls with the requisite knowledge in the ICT sector through mentorship programs, workshops, and open-day activities to prepare them for ICT-related professions in the future.

Over 100 Girls-in-ICT (GIICT) drawn from the Bono East, and Ahafo regions had the unique opportunity to be mentored by these great members of WIT who are workers of MTN Ghana’s ICT and technology department.

Speaking at the event, MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Madam Adwoa Wiafe said the mentorship session and other celebration activities were aimed at increasing the girls’ understanding of the nature of the world of employment in the ICT business.

Mentorship session also provides a platform for women working in the ICT field, to share their personal life stories and professional experiences, with the young girls. This encourages and guides the girls in their future career choices.

According to her, MTN Ghana as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, committed an amount of GHc12 million to the Ministry of Communication and Digitization in support of the Girls in ICT project.

The company pledged to spend $25 million US dollars on various initiatives, including the construction of a state-of-the-art Digital ICT hub.

The first part of the fund was presented to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful at a presentation ceremony in Accra.

The funding is to cover the cost of the project over a three-year period to support the government’s efforts to empower and encourage girls to consider studies and careers in ICT.

According to her, the company is currently constructing a $25 million ICT Hub in Accra which is aimed at creating jobs and socio-economic development in Ghana and across Africa.

The Ghana ICT Hub also aimed to develop an ICT ecosystem in the areas of health, agriculture, and education, through on-site and remote access delivery to facilitate skills development for the youth in Ghana.

As the world continues to evolve, MTN also strives to scale up efforts to equip the youth with ICT and digital skills in order to stay relevant and competitive. The Open Day for the Girls-in-ICT Initiative was instituted to provide an opportunity for girls.

It is an international initiative adopted in 2012 by all International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Member States including Ghana.

