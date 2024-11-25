MTN Ghana, Ministry of Gender, UNFPA move to combat Gender-Based Violence

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, in collaboration with MTN Ghana, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has officially launched the 2024 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The event held in Accra was themed “30 Years After the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls in Ghana.”

Urgent Call to Address Gender-Based Violence

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. Dakoa Newman, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, underscored the critical need to tackle gender-based violence (GBV), describing it as a “significant barrier to gender equality in Ghana.”

Citing alarming statistics, she revealed that 27.7% of Ghanaian women have experienced domestic violence, while 38.2% of adolescent girls aged 15–19 have suffered sexual violence. These figures, she said, underscore the urgency for coordinated action.

“Despite existing legal frameworks and international conventions, violence against women and girls persists, undermining human rights and our national development goals,” Hon. Newman stated.

She highlighted key achievements in combating GBV, including establishing the Orange Support Center in partnership with UNFPA. Since its inception in 2021, the center has handled 718 cases, resolved 547, and provided critical services such as counseling, legal advice, and medical support.

Additional milestones include training 180 market executives as paralegals in Accra and four other regions, equipping 105 service providers with knowledge of the Essential Services Package for Women and Girls, and renovating the Domestic Violence Shelter in Accra, scheduled to reopen by the end of 2024.

The Minister also appealed for donations to the Victims of Domestic Violence Fund, emphasizing the need to expand support for survivors.

Hon. Newman called on all stakeholders to unite in dismantling systemic barriers to gender equality, promoting the safety and dignity of women and girls, and ensuring a future free of violence.

MTN Ghana’s Commitment to Change

Speaking on behalf of Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, MTN Ghana’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Mr. Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact, emphasized the importance of collective action to combat GBV.

“Gender-based violence is a pervasive issue that affects individuals across all demographics. Survivors endure profound physical and emotional trauma, and its ripple effects harm entire communities,” he stated.

MTN Ghana’s involvement in the “16 Routes, 16 Stations” initiative reflects the company’s commitment to fostering safer public spaces by engaging the transport sector to tackle issues like harassment, exploitation, and assault.

“This is more than just an awareness campaign—it’s a call to action for the transport sector to become agents of change. By working with partners like GPRTU and UNFPA, we can address GBV at its roots and ensure that every journey is a safe one,” Kuzoe added.

Statement by UNFPA Representative

Dr. David Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Representative, commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry, GPRTU, and MTN Ghana, emphasizing the campaign’s innovative focus on public transport through the “16 Routes, 16 Stations” initiative.

“Gender-based violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations worldwide. Public transport represents a microcosm of our communities; by transforming these spaces, we send a powerful message that change is possible everywhere,” Dr. Ochan said.

He highlighted the importance of fostering accountability and raising awareness among passengers, drivers, and conductors, as well as practical interventions such as establishing help desks, watch groups, hotlines, and referral pathways at bus terminals to support survivors.

Innovative Launch at a Transport Hub

Richard Sardall, Development Director for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), praised Ghana’s bold and creative decision to launch the campaign at a bustling transport hub rather than a traditional conference venue.

“Choosing a transport hub instead of a conference hall is exactly the kind of imagination this campaign needs. It brings the message directly to the people, forging partnerships in unconventional ways,” Sardall remarked.

He commended the collaboration with the GPRTU, describing it as a model for how activism can transcend traditional boundaries to create a lasting impact. Sardall reaffirmed the UK’s unwavering support for efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls, both globally and locally.

GPRTU Pledges Commitment to Eradicating Gender-Based Violence

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abugiri, described gender-based violence as a “canker rooted in inequality” and one of the most glaring human rights violations.

“As a leading transport organization in Ghana, we have consistently worked to improve the social status of our members. This campaign reinforces our resolve to raise awareness and combat gender-based violence across all terminals,” he stated.

Abugiri emphasized the union’s long-standing commitment to addressing social issues and pledged active engagement with passengers, drivers, and the broader public to promote gender equality.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh