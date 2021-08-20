MTN Ghana Moves To Safeguard Mobile Money Business

The Chief Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, has reiterated the company’s commitment to investing in infrastructure development to help improve network and IT systems across the country.

This he said, the telecom giant will inject ($200, 000, 000) two hundred million dollars in infrastructure.

Stressing that, the two hundred million dollars investment would boost service delivery especially in the remotest communities, increase the capacity and experience for their customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of the MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh announced this at this year’s Editor’s forum in Accra.

“We’ve seen a change in behaviour for consumers and the traffic growth in demand for data. This is what has resulted in the high expenditure required to support the demand,” he explained.

So far 4100+ sites built over the past 25 years. 98% Coverage on 2G/3G nationwide. 73% Coverage on 4G nationwide. 400+ Rural Telephony Sites deployed to provide network to underserved communities.

We are currently exploring various partnerships with Government including; ICT Hub Project, Accra Innovation City Project, Ghana CARES Framework Support & Girls in ICT Extended Partnership,” he explained.

Emphasizing that, one of the legacy projects they have already committed to is the building of an ICT hub in Ghana.

Touching on Mobile Money fraud, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh underscored the need for enhanced collaboration between stakeholders in the telecommunication industry to help clamp –down the activities of the fraudsters.

This he said, as part of measures to bring the menace under control, the telecommunication companies have taken a judicious step to block the devices of these fraudsters across all networks. We are doing this to make the business unattractive.

But we still need to intensify education in order to create public awareness of their nefarious activities.

According to Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, his outfit paid an amount of 2.6 billion in taxes to the government of Ghana last year.

The CEO also hinted that currently, MTN represents close to 80 percent of the trading on the Ghana stock exchange (GSE). “We are looking forward to seeing more companies join,” he stated.

MTN Ghana’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic continues unabated in 2021 following huge investments it made in 2020 to support the country deal with the effects of Covid -19.

Some of the items presented include face masks, sanitisers, hand washing soap, and gun thermometers to further support reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh