MTN Ghana obtains 100% data connectivity range

Outgoing CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh says the company had, as of Thursday, March 21, 2024, secured 100% of its data connectivity capacity, which was lost to the widespread disruption on undersea cables a week before.

He was speaking to shareholders at the 6th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Selorm Adadevoh noted that the disruption affected four undersea cables (two of which had cuts on land) on which MTN had primary and redundant capacity. But the company had since secured full capacity from completely different sources.

According to him, work is currently underway to fix the damaged cable within the next five to seven weeks, saying that once the damages are fixed, the capacity MTN has on those cables will become additional redundant capacity against future unforeseen incidents.

”But as of today I can assure you they we have secured all the capacity we lost to the disruption and so you should be experiencing the quality of service you had before the the disruption happened,” he told the shareholders.

Meanwhile, days earlier, Telecel Ghana also reported that it had secured 100% of the lost capacity. AT Ghana was able to restore service within a mater of hours after the disruption because it had enough redundant capacity on a cable coming from a completely different direction – the West India Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC).