MTN Ghana Opens Entries For 25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards Competition

MTN Ghana has launched its 25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards Competition to reward Ghanaian journalists.

The Bright Media Awards Competition will reward journalists across the country for their immense contribution to the growth of the business through storytelling.

The competition is part of activities being organised to commemorate MTN’s 25th anniversary celebration. Journalists are invited to submit entries on the topic: MTN Ghana – 25 Years of Brightening Lives.

The rules of the competition are as follows:

• The competition is open to all Ghanaian journalists working in print, online media/digital, radio and television. Use of digital multimedia approaches/presentation will be an advantage

• Entries must be original works not previously published or broadcasted

• Print and online – article of not more than 1000 words.

• Radio – Audio documentary or magazine programme of not more than five minutes

• Video submission must be a short video/ documentary or magazine programme of not more than five minutes

• There will be a special award for best photographic presentation on the theme. Photographers/photojournalists are encouraged to send photos with captions and contexts.

• There is a limit of two entries per person.

Awards prizes

• Overall winner will receive up to 25,000 cedis worth of prizes, including cash, digital device, plaque and other gifts.

• Category winners will also receive up to 10,000 cedis worth of prizes including cash prize, digital device and plaque.

• There will be special awards/consolation prizes as well.

All entries are to be submitted digitally via [email protected] and the deadline for submission of entries is 5pm on November 25, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, Senior Manager, Commercial Legal said, “the media have been key to the success of the business; they have shared our stories with Ghanaians for the past 25 years.

Through them, we have kept our stakeholders and customers updated and informed on our operations and plans, and as we celebrate 25 years, it is only right that we include them in the celebrations and reward them for their good work”, he added.

MTN launched its 25th anniversary in June 2021 to commemorate the company’s operations in Ghana. Several activities have been organized to celebrate customers, partners for their support and loyalty over the past 25 years.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services.

The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.