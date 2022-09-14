MTN Ghana opens Tamale office

MTN Ghana has opened one more office in Tamale, bringing to two its offices in the area to ensure convenience and timely service to its customers.

The existing office, located close to the Post Office, serves about 4,000 customers every week, a situation, which sometimes leads to congestion at the office’s premises hence the opening of the new office.

The new office, located at Kaladan, has 12 tellers to attend to the needs of customers and would also accommodate other staff of the company.

Mr Shaibu Haruna, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana, said it formed part of the Network’s growth in terms of service centres across the country.

He said the company had also introduced community service centres all geared towards expanding its service reach to customers.

He expressed the need for customers to make use of the online/digital services to address some of their needs and only reach out to the service centres when they needed physical contact to resolve their challenges.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, commended MTN Ghana for the bold step to serve its customers better, in addition to its social investment interventions to ensure quality education and health care delivery in the region.