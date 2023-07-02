MTN Ghana: Over 4000 Business Owners Equipped With Digital Skills

MTN Ghana has exceeded its target for this year’s 21 days of Y’ello care, reinforcing its position as a good corporate citizen through the program. The 2023 program which was held under the theme “Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities” had employee volunteers from MTN Ghana training Indigenous entrepreneurs from all sixteen regions of Ghana. The initial target for this year’s Y’ello care was three thousand.

At the end of the program, MTN Ghana employee volunteers were excited to have taken time off work to engage with four thousand and seventy (4,070) members of the community. The breakdown of the beneficiaries for this year is as follows:

• Youth Led – 2.420

• Women – 1,480

• Differently abled – 170

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer said, “We are proud of the work our employees did in the community and we look forward to coming back soon to do a follow up of how this has improved their businesses”.

Daniel Boateng, one of the employee volunteers said, “Having the opportunity to engage these entrepreneurs was not just fun, it was also a learning opportunity for us. By sharing our knowledge with the beneficiaries, we were also learning new ways of doing things.”

Mavis Akosua Mensah, a beautician from Nsawam said, “I am so excited that through Y’ello care, we have been armed with information and skills that can help us grow our businesses. One of the things I will always cherish was the session on how we can improve Customer Service. I really learnt a lot about dealing with difficult customers.”

Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director of Engage Now Africa, one of the partners for this year’s program, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana for helping to transform and empower Ghanaian youth, women and the differently abled. She said, ”Through this program, the beneficiaries have acquired free training that is not affordable on the open market. This has been a truly transformational time for the beneficiaries.”

MTN partnered with other organisations across the country to embark on its annual 21 Days of Y’ello care. The partners were, Node 8, Duapa Werkspace, Eastern Hub, Ghana Chamber of Entrepreneurs with Disability, Agrico hub, Wan-hive, Northern Innovation hub, Dansyn Iso hub, Trisolace Company Limited and Noni Hub.

On the last day of the program, MTN Ghana hosted some entrepreneurs who showcased their products at the company’s head office. MTN employees engaged the entrepreneurs and took the opportunity to buy some of their products.

This year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is linked to MTN’s 5-year strategic priority to support local grassroots entrepreneurs and help them to develop and market their products.

MTN Y’ello Care Program was launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encourage MTN employees to invest their time and resources in community service for 21 days in June every year. Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and communities where MTN operates.