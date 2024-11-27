MTN Ghana Partners to Fight Gender-Based Violence During 16 Days of Activism

MTN Ghana, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has launched a series of initiatives to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

This annual global campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2024, aims to raise awareness about GBV and mobilise efforts to eliminate all forms of gender-based violence.

The campaign focuses on educating the public about the causes, consequences, and prevention of GBV, while providing resources and support to victims. A key element of the initiative is the use of Ghana’s extensive transport network, which plays a central role in the daily lives of millions. By leveraging this network, the partners hope to amplify messages about gender equality and the implications of GBV for victims.

In her keynote address, Hon. Dakoa Newman, the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, highlighted the urgency of addressing GBV, pointing out that 27.7% of Ghanaian women have experienced domestic violence, and 38.2% of adolescent girls have suffered sexual violence. She emphasized the need for urgent, collective action to combat these alarming statistics.

Mr. Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator, stressed the importance of using public transport as a platform for creating dialogue and raising awareness about critical social issues like GBV. He noted that public transport in Ghana is a space where people from all walks of life come together, making it an ideal venue for education on such a significant issue.

MTN Ghana’s Senior Manager for the MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe, reiterated the company’s commitment to fighting GBV. He emphasized that GBV is preventable, and that it is the responsibility of society to ensure a world where everyone can live free from violence, regardless of gender. “Ending GBV is not just about protecting victims; it’s about promoting human rights, equality, and a future where everyone can thrive,” he said.

Dr. Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Country Representative, encouraged Ghanaians to share their personal stories and ideas to help create a safer, GBV-free transport sector. He urged everyone to use the hashtag #JOINTHEBusStopTheViolence to foster a collective movement against GBV.

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Mr. Godfred Abugiri, also expressed his support for the campaign and reaffirmed GPRTU’s commitment to fighting GBV in Ghana.

The collaboration between MTN, UNFPA, and GPRTU underscores the shared belief that GBV undermines the fundamental rights and dignity of individuals, and these organisations remain committed to creating a society where everyone can live free from fear, violence, and discrimination.

Through this initiative, the partners aim to inspire collective action, challenge harmful social norms, and empower individuals, communities, and organisations to report incidents of abuse and support survivors. This effort forms part of a broader movement to promote safety, equality, and respect for all members of the Ghanaian community.