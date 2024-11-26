MTN Ghana Partners with Access Bank to Offer Smartphones on Hire Purchase

MTN Ghana has partnered with MobileMoney Ltd and Access Bank Ghana PLC to offer device financing for MTN customers.

This new service, called “MTN Pick and Pay Later,” allows customers to select a smartphone, make an initial payment, and pay off the remaining balance in installments over either 4 or 6 months through MoMo.

The smartphone options available to customers will be determined by their creditworthiness, which is assessed through a credit scoring engine on the MTN network. To access this service, customers can dial *170#, select Financial Services, and then choose “Device Pick and Pay Later” under the Loans section.

Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, emphasized the company’s belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life, including having a good smartphone for high-speed internet services. He noted that this initiative is intended to help customers who want smartphones but may have limited cash for upfront purchases. The collaboration with MobileMoney Ltd and Access Bank is important for reducing communication costs.

As part of this collaboration, Access Bank will offer financing options for customers to purchase smartphones that enable access to digital banking services, ensuring they can stay connected online. This partnership aligns with the bank’s goal of promoting financial inclusion and supporting a cash-light economy, making it easier for customers to afford smartphones and access digital services.

Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana, highlighted the importance of this initiative: “Only 13% of the eligible population have access to borrowing leaving a substantial gap for those who qualify but do not have access to finance.” She added, “This partnership reflects Access Bank’s vision of providing innovative solutions to the markets we serve, empowering individuals to support their lifestyles in a world that is rapidly becoming more digital, all through the convenience of a mobile phone.”

The “Pick and Pay Later” service is supported by other partners, including Hollard Insurance, PaySwitch, and Atlantic Phones, all of which provide various services to enhance customer experience.

With a wide range of smartphone options available, from entry-level to mid-tier 4G phones, the MTN “Pick and Pay Later” service aims to meet customers’ needs and support their ability to transact anytime and anywhere. By financing these devices, MTN Ghana, Access Bank, and their partners are dedicated to reaching the unbanked population and promoting the adoption of digital financial solutions.

Customers can find more details about the service by visiting www.mtnghnana.com and www.ghana.accessbankplc.com sending an email to customercare.gh@mtn.com or by accessing ‘Device Pick and Pay Later’ under the loan menu using the MTN short code *170#.