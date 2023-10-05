MTN Ghana pledges it continuous support for country

The MTN Ghana has pledged its continuous commitment to supporting and contributing to the national development drive of the government of Ghana in diverse ways to help create a better future for all.

As part of the efforts, MTN Ghana was supporting infrastructure development in the provision of educational and health facilities for communities through its MTN Foundation as well as the government’s digitalisation agenda and provision of educational scholarships.

Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafi, the Chief Corporate Service and Sustainability Officer at MTN, said this at a Stakeholder and Media Forum in Wa, on the theme: “Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers with Excellence.”

Representatives from public and private institutions, agencies, departments and the media attended the forum, which sought among other things, to discuss the corporate services, success and challenges of MTN as well as to reinforce its relationship with customers in the region.

Madam Wiafi explained that MTN had projected to invest one billion United States dollars to improve its network and services through its “Ambition 2025.”

“We continue to also improve on the customer service using tools that will ensure we improve customer experience,” she said.

She added that the telecommunication giant was also supporting the growth of Micro and Small-scale Enterprises (MSEs) in the country through the provision of seed capital to the MSEs, to provide economic empowerment to the people.

In the digital sector, Madam Wiafi explained that they were providing digital skills training to people and had cut sod for the construction of a US$25 million Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hub in the country to help empower the youth.

“As a good corporate citizen, MTN pays its taxes, and we are a top contributor of taxes in Ghana.

Last year alone we paid about GH₵4 billion in taxes and continue to contribute to the economy in various ways,” she said.

She identified fibre cut experienced across the country, sometimes due to road construction, as the major hurdle of the company but said they were collaborating with the regional authorities to secure their fibre routes.

Madam Efua Falconer, the Corporate Communications Manager of MTN, observed that the company valued its relationship with the stakeholders, including the media, customers, and state institutions, among others.

She indicated that the choice of the theme for the forum was premised on “our belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life” through technology.

“Inspired by the immense potential we see in Ghana and Africa, MTN is committed to bridging the digital gap, furthering financial inclusion and advancing the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through our core business activities and our support to government, communities and our customers,” Madam Falconer explained.

Mr Joseph Kwadwo Addai, the Regional Technical Manager of MTN for Bono, Ahafo and Northern Regions, said the company was working to improve the network services in these area through the creation and upgrading of the network sites from 2G to 3G and 4G services.