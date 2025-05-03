MTN Ghana Pledges US$1 Billion in Network Upgrades Amid Fraud Crackdown

MTN Ghana has invested over $1 billion in network infrastructure and customer service improvements over the past five years, with plans to allocate additional funds in 2025 to bolster connectivity and combat mobile money fraud, CEO Stephen Blewett announced at a recent customer engagement forum.

The telecom giant, which serves millions of subscribers across the country, aims to reinforce its position as Ghana’s largest mobile operator through sustained upgrades and enhanced security measures.

Blewett outlined that the company has channeled approximately $200 million annually into expanding network capacity and reliability, addressing frequent service complaints in urban and rural areas. “Our customers are why we exist,” he said. “We want every user to experience seamless connectivity, not frustration. These investments reflect that priority.” The cumulative expenditure, set to surpass $1 billion by late 2025, will further modernize infrastructure to support rising data and mobile money demands.

The CEO also highlighted growing concerns over mobile fraud, recounting a personal encounter with a scammer shortly after assuming his role. “In my first month, I received a call from someone claiming I’d authorized a transfer. I engaged him for 15 minutes before revealing I was MTN’s CEO—he hung up immediately,” Blewett shared. The incident underscored the need for heightened vigilance and proactive countermeasures. MTN has since intensified fraud detection systems and customer education campaigns, including SMS alerts and community workshops on recognizing scams.

MTN’s mobile money platform, a critical financial tool for millions of Ghanaians, remains a prime target for fraudsters amid rapid digital adoption. The company’s dual focus on infrastructure and security mirrors broader industry challenges as telecom firms balance expansion with safeguarding users in increasingly cashless economies.

Ghana’s telecom sector, a cornerstone of its digital economy, has seen fierce competition drive service improvements while exposing vulnerabilities in financial technology ecosystems. MTN’s investments arrive as regulators push for stricter cybersecurity protocols and rural coverage mandates.

Analysts note that sustained capital injection into networks is vital to maintaining service quality as smartphone penetration deepens, though persistent fraud risks threaten consumer trust. With mobile money transactions exceeding $100 billion annually in Ghana, the stakes for secure, reliable networks have never been higher a reality MTN’s strategy seeks to address as it navigates the dual demands of growth and governance.