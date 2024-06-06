MTN Ghana Prioritises Rural Education in ’30 Days of Y’ello Care’ Initiative

As part of this year’s “30 Days of Y’ello Care,” which coincides with the company’s 30th anniversary, MTN Ghana will be drilling boreholes in Senior High Schools (SHSs) under a project called “Quench and Connect.” This initiative aims to alleviate the burden on beneficiary schools, enabling students to concentrate on their studies.

To expand, empower, and equip schools, MTN employees, through “30 Days of Y’ello Care,” will also set up container-based learning facilities equipped with computers, internet access, textbooks, and supplementary reading materials.

MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, announced the launch of “30 Days of Y’ello Care,” an extension from the usual 21 days. During the event, he revealed that boreholes will be drilled in selected schools across the 16 regions facing water crises as part of the “Quench and Connect” project.

“The theme for this year’s edition is “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow.” This theme highlights the transformative power of education in fostering socio-economic growth and prosperity and in equipping our youth with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources for the future.

Through the 2024 edition of the “30 Days of Y’ello Care” campaign, we aim to provide modern amenities and educational facilities aligned with our digital focus, bringing innovation to the doorsteps of these underserved schools. We will demonstrate the limitless potential of technology and the opportunities it offers.

To expand, empower, and equip schools, and MTN employees, through “30 Days of Y’ello Care,” we will set up container-based learning facilities equipped with computers, internet access, textbooks, and supplementary reading materials. We will also supply storybooks and other learning materials to enhance teaching and learning in the selected schools.

We will also include data education and digital literacy workshops for students and teachers. Through these projects, we aim to improve the quality of teaching and learning in our schools, “he highlighted.

However, he also seized the opportunity to thank their esteemed partners including CENDLOS, Coral Reef Innovation Hub, Coderina EDTEC, Huawei Ghana, T-TEL, Defarmacist, and other partners for coming on board to make the 2024 edition of “30 Days of Y’ello Care ” a successful one.

In her welcome address, MTN Ghana Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Madam Adwoa Wiafe noted that MTN’s commitment to volunteering is driven by the tangible benefits it brings to both the volunteers and the communities they serve.

Wiafe emphasized that volunteering provides personal fulfillment and a unique opportunity to engage with communities beyond the scope of daily work.

“For our beneficiary communities, Y’ello Care is another opportunity for them to experience the care that MTN provides,” she added.

Throughout the 30 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN employees across all three business districts will share knowledge and transferable skills with students and young people. This engagement aims to demonstrate MTN’s dedication to community welfare and education.

Wiafe outlined the details of this year’s activities and encouraged all employees to participate in the programs that interest them.

She reminded them to maintain a balance between their work and volunteering activities to ensure both community needs and customer expectations are met.

The launch sets the stage for a month of impactful volunteering, reinforcing MTN Ghana’s commitment to its communities and celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary with meaningful action.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Mr. John Ntim Fordjour, applauded MTN Ghana for their laudable initiative and substantial investment in the Y’ello Care Programme.

He highlighted the longstanding partnership between the Ministry of Education and MTN, spanning over 17 years.

This partnership has been instrumental in facilitating 21st-century learning experiences in both rural and urban areas nationwide, ensuring that children have access to safe and conducive learning environments.

Mr. Fordjour emphasized the importance of such collaborations in advancing education and promoting innovation across the country.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh