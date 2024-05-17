MTN Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development

On the occasion of the celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, MTN celebrates the transformative power of communication technology.

At MTN Ghana, we remain committed to connecting people, enabling progress, and driving digital inclusion across our nation.

At MTN Ghana, we remain committed to connecting people, enabling progress, and driving digital inclusion across our nation.

This year’s theme, “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development,” is aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy which seeks to lead digital solutions for Africa’s and Ghana’s progress with Environment, Social and Governance at the core.

It demonstrates that technology, innovation, environmental, and societal concerns are realities that cannot be overlooked if long-term sustainable socio-economic growth and prosperity is to be achieved in Africa.

It also underscores the importance of leveraging and harnessing digital innovation in the telecommunications industry to provide innovative products and services, address global issues, drive socio-economic empowerment, and boost digital and financial inclusion.

Over the last 30 years, MTN has played a crucial role in Africa and Ghana in driving digital innovation on several fronts. From enhancing access to education and healthcare, boosting economic growth through digital skills and other support programmes, innovation in the fintech and digital economy sectors, fostering strategic collaborations, infrastructure investment among others, MTN’s contributions have been far-reaching and invaluable.

As a company rooted in Africa, our journey has been one of innovation, resilience, and collaboration. We have set the pace with our innovative products, empowered communities through our corporate social investments, and paved the way for a brighter digital future through our massive infrastructure investments.

Partnerships with governments, businesses and others have been at the centre of our success in areas such as financial inclusion. As we reflect on our achievements, we extend our gratitude to each stakeholder who has been part of this remarkable journey.

As we celebrate the day, we reiterate the remarks of the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, at the recent 3i Summit that “Africa’s fintech ecosystem is the engine that will drive its digital revolution and economic development in the coming years.

Fintech can stimulate local economies and drive progress across the continent in several ways – financial inclusion, innovation and entrepreneurship, job creation, cross-border transactions and payments, digital identity and security, agriculture and rural development, government services, investment, and funding, as well as digital and financial literacy.”

His call for policy and legal frameworks to encourage the establishment of innovation hubs and digital sandboxes to provide the platform for incubating, testing, and rolling out new products reinforces the need for governments and businesses to be deliberate and collaborate in their approach to sustainable development.

Such hubs will be the channels for mentoring and nurturing the next generation of African entrepreneurs while providing the necessary resources, environment, and training in the digital space.

As we mark World Telecommunication Day 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to harnessing digital innovation for sustainable development. By embracing technology as a force for good and leveraging its transformative potential, we can all work together in shaping Africa’s progress.

Today, we celebrate the power of connectivity, the promise of technology, and the unity of purpose. Together, we shape a future where every Ghanaian can thrive in the digital world and affirm our belief that “everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.”

We thank all our customers for being part of our journey and wish everyone a Happy World Telecoms and Information Society Day.