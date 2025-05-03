MTN Ghana Restructures Mobile Money Unit to Meet Local Ownership Mandate

MTN Ghana has announced plans to dissolve its mobile money subsidiary, MobileMoney Limited (MML), and transfer operations to a new Ghanaian-owned entity to comply with a Bank of Ghana regulation requiring electronic payment providers to maintain at least 30% local ownership.

The move, detailed in an April 30 shareholder circular, aims to align MTN’s widely used MoMo platform with the Payment Systems and Services Act ahead of a June 2025 deadline.

Under the restructuring plan, MML will merge with a newly incorporated entity, New FinCo, which will assume all assets, staff, and operational responsibilities. A trust representing existing Ghanaian shareholders of MTN’s parent company, Scancom PLC, will hold 32.13% of New FinCo, while MTN Group retains 67.87%. The two-phase process, branded “MML Localisation,” follows a 2024 adjustment of ownership thresholds via Ghana Stock Exchange transactions. The merger now awaits approvals from regulators, courts, creditors, and labor authorities.

MTN CEO Stephen Blewett emphasized the restructuring as both a compliance measure and a strategic effort to deepen the company’s roots in Ghana’s fintech sector. “This ensures continuity for our customers while reinforcing our commitment to Ghana’s digital economy,” he said. The company also revealed intentions to list New FinCo on the Ghana Stock Exchange within three to five years, offering minority shareholders direct investment opportunities.

Ghana’s push for local ownership in critical sectors reflects broader regional trends, as governments prioritize economic sovereignty in industries like telecoms and finance. MTN’s MoMo platform, handling billions of cedis monthly, remains vital to daily transactions for millions of Ghanaians. Analysts note that while compliance avoids regulatory penalties, the transition risks operational complexities, including potential service disruptions and balancing MTN’s oversight with local stakeholder interests.

The telecom giant has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting for May 21, 2025, to brief shareholders on the process, though no formal vote is planned. The restructuring underscores challenges faced by multinationals in Africa’s evolving regulatory landscape, where localization policies increasingly dictate market access.

MTN’s approach mirrors strategies by peers like Vodafone and AirtelTigo, which have similarly navigated ownership reforms across the continent. Ghana’s fintech sector, buoyed by mobile money adoption, now faces heightened scrutiny over fraud prevention and systemic stability. The success of MTN’s overhaul may hinge on maintaining user trust during the transition, particularly as the company pledges to list New FinCo publicly a move that could democratize ownership but also invites closer scrutiny of governance practices. With mobile money transactions integral to Ghana’s cash-lite agenda, regulatory alignment and operational agility remain pivotal for sustaining growth in one of Africa’s most dynamic digital economies.