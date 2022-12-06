MTN Ghana Rewards Loyal Customers At ‘Glitz And Glam’ Y’ello Soiree

MTN Ghana has held its flagship ‘Y’ello Soiree’ after a 3-year break. The comeback edition themed ‘Glitz and Glam’, was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The Soiree is organized to celebrate and reward selected customers for their loyalty to the MTN Brand. The event also created the opportunity for management of MTN Ghana to interact and reconnect with these customers.

A series of activities were organized to give customers the opportunity to win exciting gifts such as the latest versions of the iPhone and Samsung phones. 50 smart devices were won by customers at the event. In addition, four customers won all-expense paid tickets to watch the Ghana versus Uruguay match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

At the event, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, expressed his gratitude to all customers for trusting the brand. “We feel privileged to have you, our customers, join us for this year’s Y’ello Soiree and to have this opportunity once again to spend time, share experiences and acknowledge you for your immense contributions to the growth of the business. We truly appreciate your time, support and loyalty over the past years,” he said.

Mr. Adadevoh gave key updates on how the business is aiming to enhance its customer experience.. He said, ‘’We announced our new position symbolized by a brand refresh and a revised strategic vision, Ambition 2025. The key messaging in our brand refresh sets out to motivate all of us especially Africans and for that matter Ghanaians to take the needed steps to drive progress.”

“We have also invested in 2022 USD220 million in robust infrastructure and technology ecosystems to create more value for our customers. A similar amount is planned for 2023. Indeed from 2021 to 2025, we have pledged to spend One billion dollars to improve and expand our network and this is a promise we intend to keep,” he concluded.

Chief Customer Relations Officer at MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh, said the soirée was an opportunity to meet customers and thank them for their loyalty to the brand. She said, “At MTN, we believe that the customer is at the centre of everything we do and that is why we always put them first. The future is always bright, and we look forward to more engagements.”

Dignitaries including the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Jeanet Mason and MTN Executives graced the event while Ghanaian Afropop, RnB and Afrobeat songwriter and musician Camidoh, thrilled customers.