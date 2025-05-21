MTN Ghana Rolls Out Fibre-to-the-Home to Bridge Digital Gap

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bridging Ghana’s digital divide with the rollout of its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) service.

According to Mr. Blewett, the initiative is designed to expand internet access to households across the country, offering high-speed and reliable connectivity to support various digital needs.

Speaking at a media and stakeholder engagement forum in Tamale, Mr. Blewett noted that the FTTH solution was developed in response to the increasing dependence of Ghanaian homes on internet connectivity. He stated, “We have tailored our FTTH solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Our service offers high-speed internet, stable connections, low latency for seamless experiences, and flexible packages that suit different budgets.”

He emphasized that the initiative aligns with MTN’s broader digital agenda aimed at empowering individuals, businesses, and communities across Ghana through enhanced access to digital tools and services.

Mr. Blewett also highlighted the importance of capital investment and infrastructure development in MTN’s long-term growth and customer experience goals. “Network expansion and infrastructure upgrades are central to our strategy. We are enhancing our 4G capacity and laying the foundation for next-generation digital services,” he said.

As part of this strategy, approximately 130 kilometers of fiber infrastructure will be relocated in 2025 to improve network resilience and expand capacity nationwide. This development, he explained, will pave the way for the introduction of advanced applications and services that will benefit users across the country.

During his visit to the Northern Region, the MTN CEO paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Ali Adolf John, and engaged with media professionals from the Upper East, North East, Savannah, and Northern regions. He also interacted with MTN staff, toured the Tamale market, and met with trade partners. Mr. Blewett was accompanied by senior executives and members of the management team.

MTN Ghana organizes annual regional visits to connect with stakeholders, gather feedback, and share updates on new products, services, and infrastructure developments.

About MTN Ghana

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) is the leading telecommunications provider in Ghana, offering a variety of services including Pay-As-You-Go, Postpaid, and Mobile Financial Services. It is a subsidiary of the MTN Group, a dominant player in emerging markets with a vision to deliver a bold new digital world to its customers. MTN Ghana is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and operates under the Ambition 2025 strategy: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.