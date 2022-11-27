MTN Ghana shows appreciation, deepen relationship with its customers

MTN Ghana has celebrated and rewarded its customers at the Y’ello Soirée night held in Accra.

The Y’ello Soirée is to show appreciation and deepen relationship with its many customers across the country.

Customers were treated to a night of food, good music and dance as well as series of activities.

MTN Ghana rewarded 50 customers with devices such as iPhone 14 pro max, iPhone 13 pro max, Samsung S20, Pads and other souvenirs.

However, customers, who celebrated their birthdays on the day were also surprised with birthday cakes.

The Telecommunication Network gave four fully paid flight tickets to customers to watch the Ghana verses Uruguay match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on December 2.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, said the Soiree was integral to what MTN does to strengthen its customer relationship and appreciate their loyalty.

He said the soirée was to challenge themselves as individuals and attain their purpose on the planet.

He urged customers to take energy and inspiration from their daily activities, the impact would allow them to do something positive in their lives.

“MTN makes you contact your love ones, see, call and conduct business but very soon MTN will allow you driver your car,” he said.

He said the MTN Foundation was geared towards changing and supporting individuals and businesses beyond MTN in their communities.

“The COVID-19 era and economic crisis has challenged the company this year, I believe MTN and citizens can break things back,” he said.

Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh, the Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, said the annual Y’ello Soirée was a flagship event to celebrate high valued customers.

She said this was the first after three years of Soirée celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which MTN Ghana was happy to reconnect with customers again.

“At MTN we believe that the customer is at the center of everything we do, which we try to prioritize and always keep the customer focus”.

“It is always a delight to engage and interact with all customers,” she added

She said, the future was filled with endless possibilities and at MTN they believe that everything was possible, they look forward to more engagements and a brighter future with their customers,

MTN Ghana initiated the Y’ello Soiree in 2015 to create an informal engagement between the executive leadership and its valued customers across the country.