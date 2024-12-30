MTN Ghana Spreads Holiday Cheer to New Mothers with Christmas Day Hampers

In a heartwarming act of community support, MTN Ghana marked the festive season by distributing hampers to new mothers in the North East Region who gave birth on Christmas Day.

The company delivered a total of 30 hampers, each filled with essentials for newborns, to two local hospitals—Walewale Government Hospital and Nalerigu Baptist Medical Centre.

Each hamper, carefully curated to meet the needs of both mother and child, included items such as baby clothing, detergents, blankets, toys, and personal care products. The gesture underscores MTN Ghana’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility, particularly during the holiday season. This year’s hamper distribution is part of MTN’s flagship initiative, which was first launched in 2011 and has since become a signature project for the company, aimed at bringing joy and comfort to those in need during Christmas.

Salifu Abdallah, the North East Territory Sales Controller at MTN, emphasized that the project reflects the company’s core values of giving back to the community. “It is a flagship initiative that embodies the spirit of giving and caring that defines MTN,” Abdallah said in an interview with Asaase News. “This year, 30 health facilities across all 16 regions will benefit from this initiative. Today, we’ve distributed 260 hampers across 17 hospitals in the northern sector to Christmas babies.”

One of the grateful recipients, Abayak Rebecca, who gave birth to twin boys at Walewale Government Hospital, shared her deep appreciation for the gesture. “We are in trying times in Ghana, and as you’ve given us this parcel, it is not a small favor that you’ve done to us, but a great favor to me and my children,” she said, adding, “I say thank you, and I appreciate every bit of it.”

Since its inception, MTN Ghana’s hamper distribution project has touched the lives of over 3,500 mothers and their babies across the country, providing a meaningful and positive impact on families during the holiday season.

MTN Ghana’s holiday outreach demonstrates a growing commitment to strengthening social ties, even in challenging times. The company’s philanthropic efforts are not only a testament to its brand ethos but also provide a sense of hope and relief to individuals during one of the most significant moments in their lives. In a year marked by global economic uncertainties, initiatives like these offer a beacon of light, illustrating how corporate social responsibility can play a role in fostering community cohesion and spreading joy.