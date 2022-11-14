MTN Ghana Stalls on the Review of Mobile Data Prices

MTN Ghana has announced a postponement in the implementation of its new data prices scheduled for November 14, 2022.

The delay in the implementation is to allow for broader stakeholder alignment. The current data tariff plans will continue until further notice.

On November 11, 2022, MTN Ghana announced a 15% upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go customers.

The review was going to impact data bundle offers available on the short code 138 &170, as well as purchases through Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), MTN Pulse, and Data Zone except for XtraTime.

MTN remains committed to investing USD1 Billion by 2025 to continue to expand its network and improve customer experience. In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, our purpose is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.