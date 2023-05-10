MTN Ghana supports Girls-in-ICT programme in Savannah Region

MTN Ghana has congratulated beneficiaries of the Girls-in-ICT programme in the Savannah Region for completing their foundational skills training in computing.

Mrs Adwoa Baah-Obeng, Senior Manager, Retail Experience – Northern Ghana for MTN Ghana, who extended the congratulatory message, said “We are delighted to be part of the kick-off session of the 2023 Girls in ICT programme.

“MTN is proud of our 1,000 digital maidens, who have just completed their foundational skills training in computing.”

She was delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the Leadership and Staff of MTN Ghana during the climax of the Girls-in-ICT programme in Damongo to present prizes to 100 girls, who emerged top performers in the examinations conducted for the beneficiaries of the Girls-in-ICT programme in the Savannah region.

The Girls-in-ICT programme was held in the region from April 25 to May 09, 2023, where a total of 1,000 girls, drawn from basic schools in all the seven districts in the region, were trained in basic ICT skills to help them explore digital technologies.

The girls, who emerged top performers in the examinations as part of the training on ICT, were each awarded a laptop during the climax of the Girls-in-ICT programme in Damongo.

This year’s event, which was on the theme: “Digital Skills for Life “, was organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, with MTN Ghana as one of the sponsors.

Mrs Baah-Obeng said “MTN believes in “doing”. In March, this year, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, we cut sod for the construction of a 25-million-dollar ICT hub in Accra.”

She said the ICT hub would provide an avenue to sustain the development of the country’s ICT aspirations adding “We look forward to seeing all these talented girls utilise the ICT Hub and other associated facilities to create solutions and innovations that will transform Ghana.”

She thanked the teachers, trainers and mentors “For taking turns to invest these lifelong skills in our girls.”