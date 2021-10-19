MTN Ghana Sweeps Seven Prestigious Awards At The 2021 HR Focus Awards

MTN Ghana emerged tops at the 2021 HR Focus Awards scooping seven coveted awards.

The awards were in recognition of MTN Ghana’s excellence in the delivery and practice of Human Resource management.

The awards received are:

• Best HR Management in Telecommunications and IT

• Best Organization in Rewards Management Practice

• Best Organization in Performance Management

• Best Organization in Organizational Culture

• Best Organization in Employer Branding

• Most Outstanding Corporate Response – COVID-19

• HR Team of the Year

MTN Ghana continues to put up a sterling performance at the HR Focus awards, a testament to the continuous investment and commitment to excellence in people management and practice.

The Chief Human Resource Officer at MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah dedicated the award to the MTN team. She said, “at MTN, our people matter to us; they are the wheels of the organization and the reason why we continue to excel as a business. We will continue to motivate and invest in our talents”.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer at MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh congratulated Amma Benneh-Amponsah and the HR Team for the awards.

He said, “The team has made us proud again. A few weeks ago, MTN Ghana received the Platinum Accreditation by the UK based Investor in People (IiP) which is the High-Performing Accreditation on the IiP performance model and the highest level on the IiP Standard.

Again, MTN was commended for the interventions put in place to promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace and the initiatives to empower and develop women across the business at the Instinct Women Awards. The achievements of MTN Ghana as it celebrates its 25th anniversary has been made evident with the recognition it has received”.

Since the institution of the HR Focus Awards event, MTN has won a total of 24 awards. MTN was inducted into HR Focus Hall of Fame in 2019 after it has won the Overall Best Organization in HR Practice for three consecutive times.

The HR Focus Awards is a biennial event organized by HR Focus Africa. The 2021 awards event which rewarded excellence in HR Practice across the world of work in Ghana was themed “Leveraging Digital Technology to Achieve Productivity Remotely”.



