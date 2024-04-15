MTN Ghana Sweetens the Deal: Tecno Camon 30 Series Buyers Enjoy 2.5GB Monthly Data 

In a move to enhance connectivity for its customers, MTN Ghana, in collaboration with Tecno Mobile, has introduced an exciting offer for purchasers of the newly launched Camon 30 series smartphones.

Buyers will now receive a monthly data package of 2.5GB from MTN for a generous six-month duration.

The Camon 30 series, hailed as a testament to Tecno’s commitment to blending innovation with modern design, was officially unveiled at the De Iconic event center in East Legon, Accra.

Gloria Frempong, Senior Manager of Data, Device & Home at MTN, emphasized the longstanding partnership between MTN and Tecno, highlighting their shared vision of making modern connectivity accessible to all.

She expressed excitement about the offer, affirming that any MTN customer purchasing these remarkable products will benefit from the substantial 2.5GB monthly data allocation for six months.

During the presentation, Mr. Ernest Sonkor, National Channel Manager, lauded the Camon 30 series for its cutting-edge camera technology wrapped in an elegant and contemporary design.

He emphasized the series’ global appeal to digital creators, tech enthusiasts, and fashion trendsetters, citing its numerous prestigious awards, including the Platinum MUSE Design Award 2024.

Tecno’s new Camon 30 series includes three affordable handset options. The basic Camon 30 comes in two versions – one with 256GB storage and 5GB RAM for GHS2,945, and another with 256GB storage but 12GB RAM for GHS3,300.

There is also a 512GB storage, 8GB RAM model for GHS4,560. This model allows an additional 8GB of RAM to be added for improved performance.

The top-of-the-line Camon 30 Pro has 512GB storage and 24GB RAM for GHS5,690. Key features across the devices include 5G connectivity, a large 5,000mAh battery for all-day use with a 70W fast charger.

The dual SIM phones have high-quality front and rear cameras consisting of 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP selfie cameras with dual-LED flash.

AI features enable customizing and editing photos, as well as modifying backgrounds and faking locations.

The phones also function as universal remote controls for over 7,000 appliances using infrared technology.

Their unique “bionic lotus leaf” leather backing provides a comfortable grip even with sweaty hands.

Additionally, the touchscreen can be operated with wet fingers or a wet screen through special technology.