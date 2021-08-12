MTN Ghana the Backbone Of Zipline Operations

Ghana’s Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana has been the strength behind the operations of Zipline-Ghana in the delivery of their core mandate of supplying medical needs to health centres in the country.

MTN has been providing internet services and networks to Zipline which is one of their most important services from the start of Zipline’s Operation in Ghana.

The mandate of the Zipline is to serve very remote rural areas with the use of drones for emergency deliveries of vaccines, blood products, and life-saving medications among others.

The Operation of Zipline-Ghana is to complement what already exists on the grounds in order to ensure that they are responsive when it comes to quality health care delivery in the country.

With the situation where ground infrastructure would have been a challenge, Zipline with the area logistics is able to respond to the challenges that existed. Thereby ensuring that there is equity when it comes to health-care delivery in the country.

Zipline currently has four (4) distribution centres, the first is in the Eastern Region and situated at Omenako-Suhum, the second is at Mpanya-Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, the third at Vobsi in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, and the fourth at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

However, MTN Ghana took a judicious step by paying a working visit to Zipline-Ghana, one its client that has been successful through the services provided by MTN-Ghana over the years that it has been in operations in the country.

The Senior Manager for MTN-Ghana Enterprise Sales, Daniel Asare in an interview with NewsGhana after the tour of the facility pointed out that the visit was to afford them the opportunity to know the pin-points of the client (Zipline-Ghana) and help them fix it.

“And collaborate more in other areas we can work with them (Zipline-Ghana),” the Senior Manager emphasized.

“They (Zipline) rely on the internet and we provide internet to them. One, for the facility and for the sim cards that they put in the drones. So we configure what helps them to fly the drones and bring them back,” he disclosed.

Zipline-Ghana Drone Services is an initiative dear to the current administration and has been able to solve medical field supply chain challenges using drones.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu