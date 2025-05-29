MTN Ghana to Crown Ultimate Hero of Change on May 30 at Grand Finale

After thirteen weeks of showcasing the stories of the Heroes of Change finalists, the time has come to recognize the ultimate Hero of Change and the winners in the categories of Education, Health, and Economic Empowerment.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Friday, May 30, 2025. The ultimate Hero of Change will be awarded GHC100,000 to support their community project, while category winners will each receive GHC50,000.

Additionally, all remaining finalists will receive cash prizes and a citation. For the first time, nominators whose nominees made it to the top 10 will also receive GHC5,000 each.

The 2025 finale promises to be an inspiring night, featuring the powerful stories of the finalists and the announcement of the ultimate Hero of Change. Guests will be entertained by the all- female Lipstick Queens Band.

Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, commented, “We are thrilled to celebrate these inspiring heroes who embody the true spirit of change in our society.

Their dedication to improving the lives of others exemplifies the values that MTN holds dear and we are honoured to share their stories and shine the spotlight on them.”

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 to identify and recognize people who have been proactive about sacrificing their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Since its inception, the MTN Heroes of Change has honoured remarkable individuals who exemplify selfless service, dedicating their time and resources to improve the lives of others in their communities.

Since the program was instituted, 6 individuals have been declared the ultimate Heroes of Change whilst more than 70 heroes have been honoured in various categories.

The platform has had an immense impact on their social causes allowing to expand their programs and amplify their voices and impact.

About MTN Ghana Foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select

and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three

areas of focus – Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to

date, the Foundation has undertaken 178 major projects across the country.