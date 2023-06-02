MTN Ghana to deploy digital, financial tools in 21 Day of Y’ello Care Programme 

MTN Ghana has launched the 21-Day of Y’ello Care Programme leveraging digital and financial tools as well as professional skills to assist grassroot-based entrepreneurs to unlock their potential.

Madam Adowa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, said the campaign would focus on the youth, women and the differently abled.

The theme for this year’s Y’ello Care Programme is “Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities.”

The 21-day of Y’ello Care campaign is a staff volunteerism programme in which employees across MTN’s operations across the world are encouraged to take time off to physically get involved in activities that would uplift the communities they operate in.

It helps to raise awareness about the issues affecting the society and demonstrates the Company’s readiness to do something about them.

The Y’ello Care programme has been running for the past 16 years from 1st to 21st June each year and in all these years, the Company has maintained a steady commitment, enthusiasm and a sense of purpose in the activities they engaged in.

”Y’ello Care therefore symbolises our strong commitment to walk the talk when it comes to contributing to society in a meaningful way,” she added.

She said with the theme and objectives in mind, the spotlight for this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care would be on projects like Youth Entrepreneurship Train (YET), Women-In-Action and Differently Abled .

She said the the first project was an initiative that sought to promote youth-led businesses in the digital space.

She said MTN volunteers would take beneficiaries through customer service and social media training.

“In addition, a knowledge sharing forum will be organised with volunteer entrepreneurs to deliver enterprise business solutions,” she added.

Madam Wiafe said with the Women-In-Action project the campaign twould focus on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others.

She said volunteers would help to connect these businesses to bigger markets using smart phones and social media.

Finally, with the differently abled the project would involve the provision of seed money and training to scale-up the businesses of people who are differently abled.

“Through this initiative, volunteers would provide financial training and customized solutions for such businesses,” she said.

Madam Wiafe said they would also share with them information on funding opportunities through an interactive session.

She said, “thanks to Y’ello Care, we have done a lot in the past 16 years to support vulnerable and underserved communities with much needed resources and skills to improve their circumstances.”

She said this year’s Y’ello Care season was their call to action and there was a lot to do within the time they have, but “I have no doubt that we will rise to the occasion once again, being motivated by our values and beliefs.”

She said by introducing them to digital skills, they would be promoting digital inclusion, improving their livelihoods and enabling them to become true “doers” and achievers of Africa’s progress.

She said it was always good to give back to the community and make a difference in someone else’s life.

She said from the corporate perspective, it lends credence to their belief in “Doing for People”; showing that they really do care.

Mrs Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director, Engage Now Africa (ENA), said her outfit was excited to be part of the programme, saying their main purpose was to help the individuals, families, and communities to lead them out of poverty.

“This is the second time ENA is partnering with MTN Ghana and we are looking forward to a successful 21-day activity,” she said.

She urged the youth not to give up on their dreams but to take advantage of the opportunity presented to participate in the programmes.