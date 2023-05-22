MTN Ghana to hold virtual AGM May 30

MTN Ghana will hold its fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Tuesday 30th May 2023. The virtual meeting will be streamed live from the Company’s Head Office at MTN House, Independence Avenue from 11am.

The agenda for the AGM will be the following:

• R eceive and consider the Audited Financial Statements together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon for the year ended 31st December 2022 ;

• D eclare a final dividend for the year ended 31 st December 2022;

• A ppoint Mrs. Neo Phakama Dongwana as an independent non-executive director of the Company;

• A pprove the payment of Directors’ fees ; and

• A uthorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor for the financial year 2023.

The AGM will also be held to consider the following special business:

• To approve by special resolution , the amendment of the c ompany’s c onstitution to align with the Securities and Exchange Commission Corporate Governance Code, 2020 (”SEC Code”), the Ghana Stock Exchange Listing Rules (“GSE Rules”) and any other applicable law ;

• To approve by special resolution the amendment of the Constitution of the Company to include the appointment of a person by the Board of Directors , as a director either to fill a vacancy on the Board, or as an addition to the Board subject to Paragraph 10(9) of the SEC Code and Rule 36 of the GSE rules ; and

• To approve by special resolution for all Shareholders to have, in addition to cash, the option of a non-cash dividend payment (scrip dividend).

Shareholders can participate in the virtual meeting via www.mtnghagm.com from 11:00AM GMT on 30th May 2023.Participation through the virtual link will be free for all Shareholders on MTN’s network. MTN will reimburse Shareholders on MTN’s network who are charged unintentionally. Alternatively, Shareholders who do not have smart phones may participate in the AGM by (i) dialing +233244300025; (ii) entering the access code 8000; or (iii) entering the conference pin number 056789.

A unique token number will be sent to Shareholders by email and/or SMS from the 21st of May 2023, to grant access to the AGM. Registration for the AGM will start at 9:00AM.

A Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend virtually and vote on their behalf. Such a proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. A copy of the Proxy Form may be downloaded from www.mtnghagm.com completed, signed and sent via email only to info@csd.com.gh as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting.

In order for Shareholders to review the 2022 Audited Financial Statements before the AGM, a copy has been uploaded online and can be assessed at www.mtnghagm.com.

Voting during the AGM will be done electronically by dialing USSD code *899*0#. Shareholders who do not submit proxy forms prior to the meeting, may vote using their unique token number.

For more information on the MTN Virtual AGM, Shareholders may contact info@csd.com.gh or call 0302 906 576 or 0303 972 254.