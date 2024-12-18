MTN Ghana to Host 2024 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with a Star-Studded Lineup

MTN Ghana is poised to make the 2024 Christmas season truly memorable with its much-anticipated Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, set to take place on December 20, 2024, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

This annual event, renowned for its vibrant fusion of music and storytelling, promises an unforgettable evening, featuring stellar performances from some of Ghana’s most celebrated artistes. Among those gracing the stage will be Kwan Pa, Joe Mettle, Perez Musik, Efya, and Kidi, each delivering powerful renditions of classic Christmas carols infused with modern African rhythms.

This year’s theme, “An Afrocentric Christmas,” centers on the core values of peace, love, joy, and togetherness. The festival elegantly marries tradition with contemporary elements, celebrating Ghana’s rich cultural diversity while capturing the essence of the festive season. In addition to the music, attendees will be treated to nine inspirational lessons designed to foster hope, gratitude, and reflection during the holiday season.

A cherished highlight of Ghana’s festive calendar, MTN’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols offers a unique platform for MTN stakeholders, customers, and the public to unite. With its elegant setting and carefully curated program, the event continues to deliver a captivating blend of spirituality, culture, and entertainment.

The Festival, held annually, not only signals the start of the Christmas season for MTN’s stakeholders but also reinforces the company’s commitment to creating experiences that foster connection and community. Set against the grandeur of the Grand Arena, the 2024 edition promises to be a high-energy, uplifting celebration that embodies the true spirit of Christmas.

Having become one of the most beloved events of the holiday season in Ghana, the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols remains a treasured occasion for MTN customers and the broader community, marking the holiday season with joy, unity, and cultural celebration.