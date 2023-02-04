MTN Ghana to increase data prices from February 7

MTN Ghana has announced that data prices on its network will go up by an average of 15 per cent beginning February 7, 2023.

The company had earlier announced there was going to be data price increases on November 14 last year, but that was suspended following what they called “further consultation”.

MTN then indicated that customers will be updated on when the increases will happen.

On February 3, 2022, MTN issued a circular via SMS to all customers stating that the planned increases in data prices will happen on February 7, 2023.

The circular reads:

Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that effective 7th Feb. 2023, the price of MTN mobile data will be increased by an average of 15% depending on product, due to increasing operational costs. Please visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you for choosing MTN.

Per the circular, the price increases averages at 15%, which means it will be less than 15% for some products and more than 15% for others.

The company is yet to provide the specific breakdowns to help customers make more informed choices.