MTN Ghana to Launch Y’ello Care Volunteer Initiative on June 5th

MTN Ghana will launch the 2024 edition of its annual employee volunteer program dubbed “21 Days of Y’ello Care on 5th June 2024”.

This year, some exciting additions will be made to the program to mark 30 years of MTN’s existence.

MTN Y’ello Care is an annual group-wide employee volunteerism program aimed at allowing staff to play an active role in community development projects in countries where MTN operates. Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and hundreds of communities across the continent.

Every year a theme is selected to drive the selection of activities. This year’s theme will be unveiled during the launch of the event.

Commenting on the launch, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe said, “We are very excited at the opportunity to impact lives and communities through Y’ello Care. We look forward to the active participation of our employees in all the activities”.

Y’ello Care is a competition-based event amongst MTN operations that rewards employee initiatives with the most remarkable impact. The country with the most impactful projects wins the prize money of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.

About MTN Ghana Foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus – Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 166 major projects across the country. This includes 90 Education Projects, 55 Health Care Projects, 15 Economic Empowerment Project and 6 Community Support Initiatives.