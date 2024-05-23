MTN Ghana to make MyMTN App friendly

MTN Ghana’s Chief Digital Officer, Dario Bianchi, has unveiled the company’s efforts to enhance digital accessibility for visually impaired individuals. Bianchi revealed that MTN is collaborating with a community of visually impaired customers to redesign the MyMTN platform, making it more user-friendly for this demographic.

Speaking at the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) forum within the 3i Africa Summit, Bianchi emphasized the importance of inclusive digital infrastructure for driving economic development across Africa. He highlighted the prevalence of USSD channels among mobile users in Ghana and Africa, underscoring the necessity of transitioning users to digital platforms for enhanced accessibility and functionality.

While acknowledging the convenience of USSD, Bianchi stressed the superiority of digital channels, particularly for visually impaired individuals and those with reading difficulties. He emphasized MTN’s commitment to leveraging digital solutions, including web and app platforms, to empower all customers and foster financial inclusion.

Bianchi emphasized the role of digital and artificial intelligence (AI) in facilitating the participation of visually impaired individuals and non-readers in the Fintech revolution. He reiterated MTN’s dedication to transitioning all customers to digital platforms, thereby ensuring greater accessibility and opportunities for all in the near future.