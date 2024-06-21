MTN Ghana to Phase Out Scratch Cards, Promotes Digital Airtime Solutions

MTN Ghana has announced the discontinuation of its scratch card distribution, marking a significant step towards sustainability and enhanced customer service through digital innovations.

Effective June 30, 2024, MTN’s scratch cards, last distributed in 2020, will be completely phased out. Customers holding unused scratch cards are advised to redeem their credits via Credit Transfer (EVD) at any MTN Customer Experience Centre starting July 1, 2024.

The decision aligns with MTN’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its strategy to lead digital advancements in Ghana’s telecommunications sector. It also supports the Government of Ghana’s agenda for digital transformation.

Since transitioning primarily to digital platforms such as MoMo (Mobile Money), Ayoba, and the myMTN app in 2020, MTN has facilitated easier and more eco-friendly airtime purchases. Customers enjoy a 50% bonus on all Mobile Money recharges as part of MTN’s efforts to promote sustainable practices and digital inclusion.

MTN continues to prioritize customer convenience and environmental sustainability as it evolves towards a fully digital airtime distribution model in Ghana.