MTN Ghana to Reward Anniversary Promo Winners

MTN Ghana’s 25th-anniversary promotion winners for the month of August will be presented with their prizes by the end of October 2021.

The Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson said “ we are getting ready to present the vehicles. We just need to ensure we go through due process to select the final winners”.

He explained that the delay in presenting prizes to monthly winners is as a result of the large number of participants and the thorough work being done before winners are announced.

Mr. Kojo-Ganson noted that the winners for the months of September and October will be announced as soon as the due diligence on winners is completed. Winner validation is always done in partnership with external auditors from KPMG.

He further reiterated that, “MTN remains committed to rewarding its customers as it celebrates 25 years of providing telecommunications services to its customers in Ghana.

MTN launched its 25th anniversary mega consumer promotion in August to reward Customers for their loyalty to the brand. The points–based promotion is designed to reward all Prepaid and eligible post paid Subscribers (existing and new) based on their usage of products and services across MTN platforms. To participate in the promo, customers are required to dial *156# and select option 5 to opt-in.

Alternatively, customers can enter the promo by downloading the myMTN App and proceed to opt in digitally https://tinyurl.com/25th-Promo.

‘

Winner Selection and Promo Rewards

Customers who exceed their monthly targets points by the highest percentage margin (by ranking) will be rewarded. In all, 25 Customers will be rewarded with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars. Over 24,000 customers will be rewarded with cash prizes up to Ghc5, 000 and loads of free Airtime in the MTN @25 Mega Consumer Promotion.

As the 25th anniversary promotions run, MTN customers are advised to be wary of the activities of fraudsters who employ various tactics to defraud Customers. MTN Ghana will only call Customers via 0244300000.

Winners in MTN promotions are not informed via any links or promo codes. MTN will not request for any money or airtime before customers redeem their prizes.

Customers are advised to call the Toll-Free number 100 or interact with customer service agents on its social media handles as follows: Twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTN Ghana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000.

Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via customercare.GH@mtn.com. MTN’s call center with toll free number 100 operates for 24hours. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more details on the promotion.