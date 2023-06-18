MTN Ghana To Unlock Growth And Job Creation For Communities Through 21 Days Of Y’ello Care

MTN has commenced its Annual Employee Volunteer Programme dubbed 21 Days of Y’ello Care under the theme ‘Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities”.

Guided by the theme for 2023, ‘MTN employee volunteers are focused on leveraging digital, financial tools and skills as enablers to unlock growth for entrepreneurs. In view of this, MTN employees in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast in partnership with Engage Now Africa, Triscola Company Ltd and Duapa Workspace are training youth entrepreneurs and women in basic financial skills, social media marketing and customer service to promote businesses in the digital space and connect these businesses to bigger markets using smart phones and social media. Through this edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN employee volunteers hope to impact the lives of 3,000 beneficiaries in all 16 regions of Ghana. The beneficiaries will include traders, fish mongers, smock and basket weavers, beauticians among others.

Commenting on this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Wiafe said “the theme for this year is at the core of what MTN stands for. We hope that by the end of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTN employee volunteers would have assisted entrepreneurs within our communities to grow their business and create jobs for more members of the communities in which we operate in”.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to impact lives and communities through this programme. It is our hope that the lives that would be impacted this year will go on to impact others in ways that keep the cycle going”, she added.

MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is a group-wide employee volunteerism programme aimed at giving employees the opportunity to play an active role in community development projects across countries where MTN operates. Since its inception in 2007, the initiative has impacted millions of people and communities across the continent of Africa. Additionally, the “21 Days of Y’ello Care” is a competition amongst MTN operations to secure the highest number of staff involved in volunteerism and initiating projects with remarkable impact. The country with the highest staff participation wins the prize money of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.