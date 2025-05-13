MTN Ghana to Update Shareholders on MobileMoney Localization Plans

Scancom PLC, operating as MTN Ghana, will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 21, 2025, to brief shareholders on progress toward localizing its MobileMoney Limited subsidiary.

The hybrid event, accessible both in person at Accra’s International Conference Centre and online, aligns with Ghana’s Payment Systems and Services Act (Act 987), which requires domestic majority ownership of payment service providers. The meeting, starting at 11:00 AM GMT, is informational, with no resolutions slated for voting.

A detailed circular outlining the localization framework has been published on MTN Ghana’s dedicated EGM portal. Shareholders attending physically must present a Ghana Card for identification and complete registration by 10:00 AM. Virtual participants can stream the session via a designated website, with MTN Ghana covering data costs for users on its network within the country. Those without smartphones may access the meeting via a toll-free phone line. Unique access tokens, distributed by email or SMS, will authenticate attendees, though shareholders encountering technical issues are advised to contact support channels in advance.

Proxy attendance is permitted, with forms available online and submissions required at least 24 hours prior to the EGM. Queries about logistics or the localization process can be directed to MTN’s investor relations team through published email and phone contacts.

The localization initiative reflects Ghana’s broader regulatory strategy to prioritize domestic control over financial services, mirroring trends in neighboring markets like Nigeria and Kenya, where governments have tightened oversight of fintech operations.

MTN’s compliance with Act 987 underscores its efforts to align with national policies while maintaining its competitive edge in Africa’s rapidly evolving digital payments sector. Analysts note that such measures aim to bolster economic sovereignty but may require telecom firms to recalibrate ownership structures without disrupting service continuity. The meeting’s outcomes are expected to signal MTN’s adaptability as it navigates regulatory shifts across its African markets.