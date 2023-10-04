MTN Ghana wins 6 at HR Focus Awards

MTN Ghana has been recognized for distinguished HR and Employee excellence at the 6th edition of the HR Focus Awards held in Accra.

Having been inducted into the HR Focus Hall of Fame in 2019, MTN continues to demonstrate excellence in the practice of HR. This year, MTN was adjudged the Best Large Organization in the following categories:

Employee Relations Practice

Rewards Management Practice

Performance Management

Employer Branding

In the Special Awards Category, MTN received the HR Team of the Year Award for employing new ways of working, innovation, and a unique approach to all aspects of HR Management.

MTN also retained its status in the HR Hall of Fame for the second consecutive occasion, meaning the company won six awards overall at the 2023 HR Focus Awards.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “I am super proud of Amma Benneh-Amponsah, the Chief Human Resources Officer, and her team for always making us proud. The HR Team has been consistent in always employing best practices to ensure employees are well motivated and equipped to always give off their best to the success of the organization.”

“The hard work and dedication of our employees are as a result of the best polices and initiatives Amma and her team have put in place to make MTN the employer of choice and the best place to work,” he added.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Abdallah Ibrahim, Lead Specialist, HR Planning & Analytics commended HR Focus for putting together the event to reward excellence and using the event to give the HR profession the needed attention. He said, “MTN will continue to focus on its people to ensure we continue to put them first in all we do. Our people continue to be our pillar and all the awards that we have won show that MTN is charting the right path in working with its people. The HR function will continue to play its role as a strategic business partner.”

He dedicated the awards to all MTN Staff for their continuous support to the business.

The HR Focus Awards is a biennial event organized by HR Focus Africa. This year’s conference and awards event was held under the themed “The HR Mandate; Building Resilient People and Businesses”. MTN has received a total of 30 awards since its participation in the awards event in 2013.